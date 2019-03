Share:

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters relating to national security.

According to the prime minister’s spokesman, Imran Khan and general Bajwa also discussed the security situation of the country.

According to the sources both also have discussed action taken against banned organisations and steps taken by Pakistan to implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan.