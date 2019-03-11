Share:

JHELUM - Federal Minster for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said yesterday that Pakistan was a peace-loving country but no one could dare to cast an evil eye on it in presence of valiant armed forces, who had always thwarted the enemy’s nefarious designs befittingly.

Addressing a public rally at Khalaspur, the minister said Pakistan had always condemned the incidents of terrorism, which, it believed, were not solution of any dispute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, even before taking oath of the office had offered India that Pakistan would take two steps if India took one step towards normalisation of bilateral relations and the Pakistan government stood by that commitment today.

He said he had proposed that Imran Khan should be given Nobel Peace Prize and now the United States media had endorsed his proposal by saying that the prime minster had saved the world from a catastrophe and should be given the prestigious award.

He said if Imran got an international award, it would be an honour for the entire country as he was the prime minister of all Pakistanis, who had voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power. Since Imran’s taking over as prime minister, Pakistan’s stature at the international level had increased and the regional countries despite having differences over many issues, gave respect to him, he added.

He said the past rulers increased the burden of loans on the nation but did nothing to improve health, education and road infrastructure in the country.

Fawad said, “Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah is not worried about health of Nawaz Sharif. He is, in fact, worried about his own arrest and that is why he is sympathising Nawaz”.

Fawad said the PTI had no personal vendetta against the opposition leaders, but they would be made accountable for the loot and plundering of the national wealth. The opposition’s only agenda was to get relief from the cases of corruption as they had never raised the issue of masses like inflation and increasing prices, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had no issue for politicking, so some of its leaders were trying to politicise Nawaz’s health. The government had offered him (Nawaz) treatment at any hospital and doctor of his choice in the country and even he was allowed to hire the services of a foreign doctor in Pakistan but he only wanted to go abroad, he added.

The minister said the country was making strides in the sectors of economy, politics, health and education under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The entire nation stood united behind the prime minister and the armed forces as the country had started a new journey on the path of development and was going to attain success in all the sectors.

Earlier addressing a reception in his honour at Dheri Arayyan, Jalalpur Sharif, the minister said he was striving to resolve the major issues of Jhelum district on priority basis. The work on Rs 37 billion canal project, he said, would start within a couple of months which would irrigate over 7,000 acres of land in PD Khan Tehsil. Similarly, the construction of dual carriageway road from Lillah to Jhelum at the cost of Rs 5.5 billion would commence in the coming fiscal year which would considerably reduce travel time between the two cities, he added.

He said the work on Hiranpur-Dian gas project costing Rs 9 billion would start soon and on its completion the adjoining villages would be provided the gas facility.

The minister said with launch of the development projects the people of Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan would get over 800 jobs.

Fawad said the issue of non-availability of doctors had been resolved by recruitment of 68 doctors in various hospitals of Jhelum district. He said vacant posts of teachers and lecturers in the local educational institutions were filled so that the quality of education could be further improved, he added.

Fawad said the services of local government bodies would be availed for construction and upgradation of many local roads.

Meanwhile, the minister visited the house of Chaudhry Muhmmad Aslam at Pindi Bhakh to offer Fateha for the departed soul of his brother Subedar (retd) Muhamamd Ashraf.