Speakers at the meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter urged the government to introduce reforms in judicial system and police to curb corruption as this menace devouring the resources of the country.

The meeting was held on the theme: ‘Effective accountability, pre-emption of mismanagement and its effects onnational economy,’ chaired by Justice (Rtd) Haziqul Khairi at Hamdard Corporate Office, Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan said: “If we have to become a developed nation we have to evaluate the neighboring country China that is our all weathered ally and has managed to reduce corruption and develop its socio-economic parameters.”

Prof. Dr. Akhlaque Ahmed, former pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi said that chapters against corruption, based on Islamic values, should be added in the curriculum of primary and secondary education in order to inculcate integrity and honesty in young minds. The policy of borrowing money to run country has proved counterproductive as the nation has already come under the burden of huge foreign loans creating severe economic problems for the country, he added.

Dr. Abu Bakr Sheikh suggested that all government institutions should be made accountable to each other in the country. The nation needed to get rid of corrupt politicians more than to have its stolen money returned back, he added.

Justice (Rtd) Haziqul Khairi said: “Islam is the only religion, which has given the concept of haram and halal (lawful and forbidden), therefore there is no place of corruption in a Muslim society like Pakistan.”

We should take stern actions against corruption to end this curse according to the Islamic teachings and sayings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he asserted. Engineer Pervez Sadiq was of the view that we did not need to reinvent the wheel as good things and models were available in the world only we have to take them and utilize them in order to remove our difficulties.

Commodore (r) Sadeed Anwar Malik was of the opinion that sans democracy the process of accountability could not go ahead and work without interference. So, if we want this process continue we should take care of democracy, he maintained.

Ibn Hasan Rizvi said that corruption would eat the country like termite and destroy it like a cancer, thus delay in finalizing the cases of corruption was tantamount to a denial of justice and interest of the country.

Anwar Aziz Jakartawalla was of the opinion that without quick trial and severe punishment the curse of corruption would not be controlled. Engineer Anwarul Haq Siddiqui also endorsed the severe punishments, quick decisions and without break judicial proceedings against corruption and said that was the only way to curb the corruption.

Professor Muhammad Rafi said unless social justice implemented the corruption and other social evils would not be finished in our society. Our Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) had not only stressed on social justice but also implemented it in first Islamic state of Medina, he added.

Dr. Riwzana Ansari said if termite attacked on a tree, grief to a man and corruption to a country it was very difficult to get rid of these miseries and our country was in the same condition. Nevertheless, we were responsible for that because we voted again and again to the corrupt politicians. So the process of reformation should be started from our own selves, she concluded.

Shamim Kazmi said that according to a survey female officials, doctors, engineers and workers were more honest and efficient. More opportunities should to be provided to the female officers in civil service, she demanded. Salim Mughal, Director, Hamdard Publications said while discouraging the corrupt government officials we should encourage and praise the honest officers so that they should work with more integrity and efficiency.

Usman Damohi, Dr. Amir Taseen and Prof. Dr. Shaheen Habib also spoke. Shura in a unanimous condolence resolution has condoled the deaths of Brig (Rtd) Riazul Haq’s mother; Amir Gulistan Janjua and Pakistan Historical Society’s secretary and historian Dr. Ansar Zahid Khan who died recently.