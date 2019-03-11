Share:

Head of Delegation International Committee of the Red Cross in Pakistan, Reto Stocker has called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari here in Islamabad on Monday.

On this occasion, various issues related to human rights were discussed including the issue of the Pakistani prisoners abroad and protection of their rights. She also raised the issue of Shakirullah, a Pakistani prisoner who was tortured and killed under state patronage in an Indian jail. She said India has failed to protect the right to life of Pakistani prisoner.

Dr Shireen Mazari drew attention of stoker towards the sufferings of the Pakistani prisoners in the jails of foreign countries despite completing their sentences. She stressed on the need to resolve the issues of Pakistani prisoners abroad.

During the meeting, Shireen Mazari said we are taking pragmatic steps to ensure the protection and provision of human rights and apprised the delegation about the steps which have been taken.

She said we are focussed on the implementation of existing laws and also paying attention to devise new legislation.

The minister stated, we are working on various new bills including the Anti Torture and Custodial Death; these bills will be tabled in parliament soon. She shared that we are also building up human rights related data base .

ICRC head of delegation appreciated the endeavours of incumbent government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the protection and promotion of human rights and assured his full support and cooperation in the cause and protection of human rights.