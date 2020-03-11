Share:

ATTOCK/GUJRANWALA-As many as 143 different developments worth Rs 10039 million would be executed in Attock district during current financial year. It was informed by officials in the special meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) which was held in the office of Deputy Commissioner Attock.

The DDC meeting was presided over by Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Malik Muhammad Anwar, Member National Assembly Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq , Member Punjab Assembly Jamshaid Altaf, Spokesman PTI Punjab Qazi Ahmed Akbar, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Chaudhry Abdul Majid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Zegham Nawaz, Chief Executive Officer Dr Javed Iqbal, Deputy Director Local Government Javaid Bhatti, Chief Officer Imran Sindho and local heads of the different departments were also present.

Briefing the committee about the development projects, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar said that a sum of Rs 4764 million would be spent on execution of as many as 21 different schemes regarding highway roads, a sum of Rs 922.280 million would be spend on execution of as many as 19 different schemes regarding building constructions, a sum of Rs 1691.509 million would be spend on execution of 23 different schemes regarding public health, a sum of Rs 20.684 million would be spent on execution of one scheme regarding local government, a sum of Rs 2186.594 million would be spent on execution of as many as 4 different schemes of construction of small dams, a sum of Rs 283.965 million would be spend on execution of four different schemes regarding provision of different sports facilities in district, a sum of Rs 40 million would be spent on execution of one scheme regarding mines development while a sum of Rs 130 million would be spent on execution of 70 different schemes regarding provisions of different municipal services in the district.

Addressing the participants of the district development committee (DDC), Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Mohammad Anwar urged transparency in completion of work, utilization of quality material and timely completion of these projects. Mr Khan urged the officials of executiing agencies to ensure quality and required standard of work of various development schemes of the district. “Fast-track construction doesn’t mean low quality construction, rather it involves performing more activities in the same time in coordinated and controlled way in order to complete a job much earlier than normal period”, he added. The minister said that Punjab government is utilizing maximum available resources for the uplift of the Attock district and prosperity of the people. He directed all the officers to stay in touch with public representatives and keep them updated regarding development projects. During the meeting issues related to health, education, rehabilitation of roads were discussed in detail.

190 uplift schemes with Rs1380m completed in Gujranwala division

The Punjab government has launched Community Development Programme with Rs.1500 million in Gujranwala Division and out of approved 201 schemes for provision of water supply, drainage, paved streets and rehabilitation of roads, 190 schemes have been completed with the cost of Rs.1,380 million.

This was stated by Director Development Gujranwala Division Ch. Muhammad Asghar. He said the remaining 11 schemes would be completed by the end of this month. He said people would be able to have better living facilities after completion of these projects and their problems regarding drainage, water supply and other issues would come to an end. He said that under Community Development Programme, 93 schemes with an estimated amount of Rs700 million had been started in Gujrat, 41 with Rs.300 million in Mandi Bahauddin, 26 with Rs.200 million in Sialkot, 17 with an amount of Rs.100 million in Narowal while 24 schemes had been started with an estimated amount of Rs200 million.

He said about 190 schemes had been completed with an amount of Rs.1,380 million and the remaining would be completed during current month. He further said that Commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain Shah had already issued directions for completion of these projects as per standards and necessary directions had been issued to the department concerned in this regard.