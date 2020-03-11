Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an emergency meeting in which situation arising due to coronavirus as well as preventive and precautionary measures to cope up with it were being reviewed. It was also decided during the meeting to make preventive measures more effective in order to save the people of the province from the dangers of coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar while addressing the participants directed that every step should be undertaken so as to make the screening mechanism of passengers arriving from abroad at the airports foolproof. He further directed that close coordination should also be maintained continuously with federal government and concerned departments.

Special attention should be paid on imparting training to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He further maintained that the masses should strictly follow and implement on the preventive measures being given by concerned departments to save themselves from coronavirus.

They should also wash their hands frequently, he added. “Punjab government has undertaken essential measures to effectively cope up with the dangers of coronavirus. Whatever measure is humanly possible will inevitably be taken up in order to save the people of the province from coronavirus,” he vowed.

The CM said that a control room has been set up in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department is monitoring the situation round the clock. Punjab cabinet meeting will also be given briefing about coronavirus.

Cabinet committee by holding meeting Wednesday should take stock of the current situation and also take timely decisions for undertaking additional necessary measures in this regard, Buzdar said adding that an effective and vigorous awareness campaign should also be continued regarding adopting precautionary measures and saving people from the hazards of coronavirus.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare also briefed about latest situation regarding coronavirus. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aftab, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare also attended the meeting.