Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will not tolerate privatisation or amalgamation of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in Sindh Water Authority (SWA), Ameer JI Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said.

In a statement, he said under International Mon­etary Fund directives, there were reports that several departments of KWSB were under consideration to hand over to private sec­tor.

“JI will go to the length to fight this case in courts or even will not hesitate to take to the streets to fight against this clandestine plan of Sindh government”, Hafiz Naeem warned.

Sindh government is on the same path where it had earlier privatised Karachi Electric and now was plan­ning to change autonomy of KWSB like it had done with Karachi Building Control Authority and Sindh Waste Management Board, he cautioned.

The people of Karachi are well aware on performance of K-E after its privatisation and in result are bearing long hours load shedding, inflated billing and expe­rienced several citizens’ deaths in past incidents of electrocution due to poor electric distribution sys­tem, he reminded.

The elected assemblies’ members are tight-lipped on devastation of public in­stitutions which has result­ed promoting corruption and mental agony to people of Karachi, he maintained.

“If solution lies to hand over institutions to busi­ness groups, what is left with government’ and to its responsibility”, he ques­tioned.

He said that JI Public Aid Committee has been asked to convene a meeting of stakeholders and experts on civic matters to draw a future line of action in this connection.