Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has expressed the confidence that Karachi Circular Railway will be operationalized in six months in collaboration with the Sindh Government.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the National Assembly, he said that the Supreme Court has directed to complete the project in six months. He said that the federal and the Sindh governments are on the same page in materializing this project. He said housing colonies illegally constructed on railways land and financial crunch are the biggest hurdles in this regard.

Responding to another question, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib informed that House that 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings throughout Pakistan Railways network have been upgraded in collaboration with respective provincial governments to prevent accidents in future. He said old age kerosene oil based signals have been converted to LED lights on mainline, which have better visibility.

Farrukh Habib said that cameras are being installed inside the locomotives, while online inspection of officers and staff is also being ensured. Besides, training and monitoring, two thousand fire extinguishers will be installed in trains by the end of this month.