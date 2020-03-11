Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s the ultimate modern day wardrobe icon and Rosie Huntington Whiteley lived up to her reputation once again with this latest ensemble. We just love her cool yet chic approach to dressing, perfectly encapsulated here with the loose-fit black trousers, Bottega Veneta mules, Wardrobe NYC t-shirt and hot pink blazer by fashion-pack favourite label Jacquemus.

Jacquemus are renowned for playing with proportions and conventional tailoring, so the oversized detail on this jacket is typical of their designs.

If you’ve taken a shine to it, get to make it yours. The 32-year-old mother-of-one loves to take a snap to document her latest looks from the confines of her massive dressing room, taking selfies in the mirror.