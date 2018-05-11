Share:

FAISALABAD - A 50-student delegation of FATA arrived here on a two-day visit and was accorded a warm welcome by the district administration.

The visitors also played a friendly T10 cricket match at Iqbal Stadium. They were very enthusiastic and vibrant while playing the cricket match against the players of Divisional Public School. Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha was the chief guest in the friendly cricket match while RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, CPO Athar Ismail and other officers were present on the occasion.

Souvenirs and shields were distributed to the FATA student players by Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha. Expressing his views he welcomed the FATA delegation and said that the friendly match was the symbol of national solidarity and fraternity.

He said that the FATA players played very well and spectators were very much amused. He said that exchange of delegations of the youth of different provinces helped promote love and brotherhood. He said that the friendly match would be remembered long and the people of Faisalabad would always welcome their brothers from other parts of Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner said that the people of Faisalabad were very glad to have FATA delegation in the city. He said that the moments of the friendly match would not be forgotten ever. He appreciated the sentiments and enthusiasm of FATA students and their teachers. The members of the delegation thanked the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other officers of district administration for giving memorable welcome and extending hospitality to them.