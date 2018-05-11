Share:

LAHORE - Gujrat Warriors beat Faisalabad Sherdils to win the Pakistan’s inaugural Super Kabaddi League on Thursday. Gujrat Warriors, who qualified for the final after beating Kashmir Jaanbaaz in the semifinal last night, outclassed Faisalabad Sherdils by 38-26 to win the tournament. Faisalabad Sherdils had defeated Sahiwal Bulls by 33-24 to secure their berth in the final. The event was played between 10 franchise-based teams including Gujrat Warriors, Gwadar Bahadars, Lahore Thunders, Sahiwal Bulls and Karachi Zorawars (Pool A), Islamabad All-Stars, Faisalabad Sherdils, Peshawar Haiders, Multan Sikandars and Kashmir Jaanbaaz (Pool B).