Share:

As many as 121 more suspected cases of HIV were detected within the last two days, raising the total number of infected persons to 337 in 13 days, after screening of 7,534 people at camps established in hospitals in Larkana and Ratodero.

Meanwhile, Sindh Healthcare Commission has formed several teams to launch a massive crackdown against quacks, and sealed 107 clinics in different districts.

Within a week, 71 clinics were sealed in Larkana, seven in Hyderabad, 20 in Mirpur Khas, five in Ghotki and four in Lyari area of Karachi.

Besides, 31 clinics have been issued warning in Larkana and Hyderabad districts.

From the total 337 infected people so far, 270 of them are children and remaining 67 are adults.