KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday produced before Accountability Court in a case pertaining to assets beyond known source of income.

During the hearing, an investigation officer of the case told the court that an inquiry report has been sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarter. Chairman NAB directed DG NAB Sindh to conduct an inquiry that referred it to the former.

The Siraj counsel told the court that it was an illegal arrest as there is no record found as per police rules. To which, the investigation officer told the court that the Sindh Speaker was arrested on the directives of the Chairman NAB.

The court by expressing anger towards the anti-graft watchdog said that two months have been completed but the inquiry is still incomplete. The NAB has to file a reference in the next 10 days and in case of failure the accused will be released on bail.

After hearing the arguments by both parties the court adjourned the hearing till May 21.