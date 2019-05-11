Share:

In yet another major development regarding the ongoing investigation into Data Darbar suicide blast, another facilitator namely Zeeshan aka Shani has been detained by the police.

However, the suspected accomplice, who is a resident of Gujranwala and runs a grocery store, has claimed that he went to Data Darbar just to visit the shrine.

In a statement, he further claimed that he ran out of the shrine when he heard of the blast.Yesterday, pictures of two suspects, believed to have facilitated the attack.

One of the alleged facilitator was wearing a black shalwaar kameez with slippers, whereas the other alleged facilitator was also wearing a black ethnic suit with a pair of chappal that resembled a pair of sandals of the suicide bomber.

All three terrorists had stayed near Daroghawala area of Lahore a night prior to the attack. On the day of attack, two facilitators were seen around 6am in the vicinity of the shrine.

Just before the attack, both of them entered the shrine and inspected it. One of them can be seen getting out of the shrine around 6:30am.

Importantly, a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) comprising members from CTD, Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence, has been constituted by the Punjab home department to probe the incident.

According to a notification, the JIT was formed on the request of the additional inspector general of police, CTD.

Twelve individuals lost their lives, while 30 other people sustained critical wounds in what officials had described as a suicide bombing targeting an Elite Force van detailed to the security of the Data Darbar shrine on Wednesday.