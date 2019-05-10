Share:

ISLAMABAD - The winner of professional international world ranking boxing fight Usman Wazir looks highly dejected from the government and IPC Minister for not even sending him well wishes after his win in UAE but he is still hopeful of government support to excel at international level.

Talking to The Nation on late Thursday night at National Press Club, Islamabad, where he was invited for Iftar dinner, Usman said: “I have been working really hard for years to prepare myself for the fight and nobody helped me in this regard. But I am very delighted and feeling proud to win my first ever international bout.

“I dedicate my success to international boxer Amir Khan and his academy for transforming me into a quality boxer. Amir Khan Academy and its coaches have a big role in my success,” he added.

He said: “Now I am aiming at winning the WBC World Youth title for Pakistan, as no one in the history of Pakistan has managed to win this prestigious title. To contest in WBC Youth bout, the age restrictions are below 22 years. I am still 19 and I have ample time to prepare for the mega fight. If I manage to win the WBC Youth title, the name of my country will be written in history books.”

Usman said he belongs to Gilgit/Baltistan and has won an international medal in such a young age. “But I am surprised nor CM neither Governor even send him a message of appreciation. I have made the country and my people proud, but it hurts when no one bothers to even say a few words of praise.”

Sharing his views, NPC President Shakeel Qarar said: “The efforts of young Usman are really commendable, that’s why we have invited him to recognise his services for the country. Usman has earned good name and fame for the country in boxing world by winning his first ever international fight.

“I urge government and especially the IPC Minister to support Usman, who is capable enough of winning more titles for Pakistan. Usman has won the hearts and minds of the people. He is our real hero and if he is facilitated well by government and sponsors, he is bound to earn more and more international laurels for Pakistan,” Shakeel added.