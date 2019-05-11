Share:

RAWALPINDI - Incoming Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuniori Matsuda Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters. Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said. The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.