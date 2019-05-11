Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the era of show-off has become a thing of the past and work on sustainable development in the province has begun.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at his office on Friday. The CM said that former rulers wasted the nation’s money while the incumbent government has provided resources on a priority basis for public welfare schemes despite financial crunch.

He said that a Ramazan package has been introduced to provide relief to people in the holy month. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government saved Rs 2 billion by doing away with the culture of ostentatious display of things. Various items of daily-use are available in Ramazan Bazaars at cheaper rates, he added.

Donation for dam fund

Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical College Multan Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him a cheque of Rs two million for the dam fund. The staff of Nishtar Medical College donated their one-day salary for the fund.

The chief minister said the construction of the dam was utmost necessary for future of Pakistan. The PTI government had moved forward the construction of the dam for electricity generation and for the storage of water as it was a national obligation. He said everyone should enthusiastically take part in the national cause of construction of the dam, he added.

Briefing on healthcare measures

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed various matters including improvement in health sector and continuation of immunization campaign more effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that provision of better healthcare facilities to people was topmost priority as the government was working to transform hospitals as exemplary institutions in the province.

Speedy implementation of the roadmap is in progress to develop the health sector and to provide modern medical facilities to people, he said. The CM said that reforms were being introduced to synchronise traditional healthcare system with the latest needs and requirements. The ongoing health sector reforms programme would soon yield far-reaching effects.

Every promise made with the people would be fulfilled and collective efforts were needed to achieve more success in the immunization campaign. The line departments will also have to work proactively to save children from infectious diseases, the CM added.