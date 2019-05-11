Share:

Unidentified gunmen attacked Pearl Continental hotel in the southwestern port city of Gwadar Saturday, officials reported.

At least one man was killed on Saturday as security forces battled three heavily armed attackers who stormed the hotel in the southwestern port city of Gwadar, officials said. According to Gwadar police around 4:50pm there were reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel and the firing was underway.

"Three terrorists attempted forced entry in PC Gwadar. The guard at entry challenged them and the terrorists opened fire on the security guard who was killed," the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

"Terrorists encircled by security forces in staircase leading to top floor. Clearance Operation in progress," it said.

Locals said several gunshots were heard after the terrorists entered the luxury hotel. Other officials also confirmed that security personnel had safely evacuated guests and cordoned off the hotel.

Provincial Information Ministr Zahoor Buledi confirmed that three attackers had stormed the hotel, and that security forces immediately responded by surrounding the premises. He said that security personnel were currently battling the terrorists after safely evacuating the guests.

*This is a developing story.