LAHORE - Improving water productivity is vital for sustainable rice production and boosting rice exports from the current $2 billion to $5 billion. Pakistan Basmati Heritage Association (PBHA) Director Sheikh Adnan Aslam made these remarks at ‘Khushal Kissan’ seminar. Rice farmers from Jhang district and key members of PBHA including Ch Muhammad Shahzad & Raja Arsalan attended the event.

Sheikh Adnan Aslam shared the mission & objectives of PBHA for meeting challenges and action plan for promotion and preservation of basmati rice in production and export. He said the country was facing a looming water crisis.Director Punjab Seed Corporation Malik Imtiaz advised the farmers to use certified seed for increasing yield and quality of rice. He appreciated the initiative of PBHA for providing healthy and certified seed on subsidized rate to the farmers.

Former Chairman REAP Ch Masood Iqbal urged the government to introduce new basmati varieties for ensuring productivity and pest resistance. Praising PBHA mission, he termed it a ray of hope for the rice sector. Coordinator PBHA Imran Sheikh advised the farmers to adopt global rice standard of sustainable rice platform convened by UNE & IRRI for promoting resource efficiency and sustainability.

Senior Manager & Head Advisory Services FFC Rao Muhammad Tariq shared his views about balanced use of fertilizers and the importance of potash & micronutrients in boosting rice productivity, quality and profitability. Zonal Manager North Engro Fertilizers Naeem Farukh highlighted the balanced use of fertilizers by following 4R principles (right type, right dose, right place & right time). Deputy Director On-Farm Water Management Tariq Maqbool briefed the participants about dwindling water resources and highlighted the importance of precision land leveling for improving water efficiency, yield & income.