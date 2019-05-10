Share:

KHANEWAL - Media is the fourth pillar of the state, and no one can disregard its importance and role in society.

These views were expressed by District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan during a media talk here the other day.

He said: “Media and police have the same role, and that is to minimise crime in society.” He urged mediamen to highlight public issues in a positive manner, and he also requested them to assist the district police to get the locals’ problems addressed. He resolved that no offender would be spared, no matter how influential he was. He said that people of Khanewal could convey him their problems without any reference or chit. He said that the black sheep in the police would be dealt with sternly. He said: “We are working according to the vision of our IG Arif Nawaz Khan who resolves to secure the lives and properties of the masses.” He added: “Under the leadership of Arif Nawaz Khan, police in all the districts of Punjab are being modernized.”

The DPO said that training workshops were being organised for the capacity building of the policemen, claiming that people would witness a significant decrease in crime in the upcoming months. “The policemen are also being imparted ethical and religious training,” he added. He stated the police had devised a comprehensive security plan for Ramazan, adding that police would be deployed outside mosques during prayer and Taraweeh times.

Later, a flag march was conducted by the police, and it was led by the DPO.