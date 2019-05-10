Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 110 out of total 131 government colleges lacked water filtration plants in Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal , Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, depriving students of potable water facility.

According to senior officials, requesting not to be named, informed that there are water filtration plants only in 21 boys and girls degree colleges out of total 131 government colleges in the division. Local philanthropists have established these water filtration plants in these government colleges on self-help basis.

The officials informed that there are water filtration plants in four government colleges out of total 41 colleges in Gujranwala district, in seven colleges of out of total 30 government colleges in Sialkot district, in only one college out of total 11 government colleges in Narowal district, two colleges out of total 17 colleges in Mandi Bahauddin district, one college out of total eight colleges in Hafizabad district and only six government colleges out of total 24 colleges have the facility in Gujrat district.

The senior officials said that the officials concerned have sent a detailed report to the DPI Colleges Lahore, depicting the prevailing situation of government colleges situated in the division. They claimed that the officials have strongly recommended early establishment of water filtration plants in all government colleges (having no water filtration plant since their establishment several decades ago) in larger interest of students in the region.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT

UNDERWAY AT BRISK PACE

The Food Department has purchased 9,128 metric tonnes of wheat so far from growers in Sialkot district till Friday. District Food Controller (DFC) Nasar Ullah Khan Nadeem informed that the district administration has established 10 wheat procurement centres in Sialkot district’s all four - Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to facilitate wheat growers at their threshold.

He said that the wheat growers and farmers are reaching official procurement centres and selling their yield at the rate of Rs1,300 per mound (40kg).

The DFC said that the Punjab government has fixed wheat procurement target of 125,406 metric tonnes in district, which has recorded a bumper crop in the current season.

He said that the official wheat procurement would continue till the end of the month of May.

STANDING WHEAT CROPS GUTTED IN FIRE

Standing wheat crop over 135 acres of land reduced to ashes separate fire incidents occurred in five different areas of Daska and Pasrur tehsils here.

In village Ludhay-Daska, wheat crop over 40 acres of land owned by Bashir Cheema and Arshad Cheema was gutted in a fire erupted in the field. In village Malliyaanwala, wheat crops over 10 acres of land owned by Muhammad Zulfiqar burnt. Similarly, wheat crop over 10 acres of land owned by Muhammad Nawaz Rehmani, in village Burj Araiyaan, wheat crop over 50 acres of land owned by farmer Muhammad Iqbal near village Chhaangi-Satrah, 25 acres of wheat crop of Waleed Nasir Bajwa in village Poorab Kalair, Pasur tehsil, was gutted due to sudden flames caused by fire erupted wheat reaper machines.

Teams of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after hours long struggle.