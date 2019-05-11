Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday completed three-day training of doctors and other staff of the Lady Willingdon Hospital on the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS). These 24 trainees included senior doctors, paramedical staff and others, while Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Saeed was the focal person of the Hospital. Acting Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya told the session about the working of the Commission, which had developed the MSDS for all kinds of healthcare establishments (HCEs), and the trainings are imparted to the qualified and registered health professionals for implementing these Standards in their respective HCEs to improve the quality of the healthcare services. “More than 80 per cent of the HCEs have come under the regulatory ambit, while a robust anti-quackery campaign is being continued as well,” he added. Moreover, 28 family physicians and 15 staff members of different hospitals of Rawalpindi were also trained on the MSDS. In these workshops, training was also imparted on continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, facility management and safety, infection control, management of medication, human resource management and effective arrangements for the waste disposal. So far the PHC had conducted 622 workshops for the training of 23,863 health professionals and managers of over 19,400 HCEs.