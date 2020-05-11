Share:

Bahawalpur - About 8 lakh 15,000 930 metric tons of wheat has been procured from Bahawalpur division which is 95.6 per cent of the set target.

Thus Bahawalpur division has got the lead in achieving wheat procurement targets across the province.

Speaking to The Nation, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that the target for procurement of wheat for Bahawalpur district was set at 317,461 metric tonnes out of which so far, 313,958 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured, which is 98. pc of the target.

Commissioner Bahawalpur further said that out of the target of 180,056 metric tonnes of wheat procurement for Rahimyar Khan district, so far 1,65,866 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured which is 92.1 pc of the target.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the process of procuring wheat from the farmers has been completed through a very convenient method.