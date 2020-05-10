Share:

ATTOCK-The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 60 in Attock on Sunday with five new positive cases reported in Attock, setting off alarm bells ringing. District health authorities have established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID-19 Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and were equipped with PPE. According to data updated by district administration here on Sunday, five persons including two women are tested positive. Among them, four are close contacts of patients who already tested positive. The district focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, confirmed registration of four new cases in the district. He said that two women including 80-year-old woman is mother of the man who was already tested COVID-19 positive and other is 44-year-old sister-in-law of the patient. He said that both the women were shifted to THQ hospital and are in stable condition. He said that two others who both are male are close contact of a man already tested positive. He said that one of them was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital while other was shifted to quarantine established at Wapda Colony.

A man, resident of village Malikmala in Hazro tehsil who was tested positive on Sunday has been shifted to quarantine. Responding a question, he said that 33 positive cases including two belonging to Tableeghi Jamamt were recovered and discharged. He said that so far screening of 4516 persons has been carried out in the district while the number of suspected persons were also raised to 1569 in which as many as 1268 were tested negative while result of 242 are yet to be received. He said that nine positive patients are under treatment at various health facilities while 14 are quarantined across the district and all of them are in stable condition. He said that most of the positive cases are of local transmission in the district.