LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams (DSTs) disposed of 850 litres of tainted milk during an operation against persons involved in the illegal practice of milk adulteration, in Taxali precincts. A total of 5,250 litres milk was inspected which was available at 15 milk shops. PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that DSTs used lactoscan milk analyser machine to get quick results of milk samples which were conducted on the spot. Shops-- Hajveri, Ali Hajveri, Imtiaz, Faisal, Faryad, Jeda Lassi Butter, Rashid and Ehsan Milk were found involved in the sale of adulterated milk. He said that all the tainted milk was wasted on the spot as the samples showed low level lactometer readings and carried contaminants such as powder, chemicals and polluted water. PFA also issued warning notices to eight milk shops. DG Irfan Memon said that adulteration was a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt strictly. He added that use of adulterated milk causes several diseases and sale of such ilk played havoc with public health. He added that the provincial food regulatory body was checking milk shops and vehicles on daily basis.