ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani telephoned Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday to inquire about his health.

The President, PM, COAS and the Chairman Senate in their separate telephonic conversations with Asad Qaiser inquired about his health and well being.

They expressed good wishes for the speaker’s health and prayed for his early recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, PPP Leader Syed Naveed Qamar and other parliamentarians also called the Speaker and inquired about his health and wished him speedy recovery.

Speaker Asad Qaiser was admitted to a private hospital the other day. The Speaker is feeling much better now and would be discharged from hospital soon, an official said.

The Speaker thanked all the dignitaries, his fellow parliamentarians, friends, general public and his constituents for their good wishes and prayers. He asked all the Pakistanis to follow the health guidelines to save themselves and others from this pandemic.