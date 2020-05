Share:

SHIKARPUR - Sixteen more new corona­virus cases from local trans­mission were confirmed as positive in Shikarpur district on Sunday. The new cases include six children, three women and seven males.

The number of total co­rona affected patients in the district reached 151 ncluding 138 from local transmission.

With the increase in lo­cal transmission cases, the administration has sealed off Hyderi Muhalla of Shikarpur to prevent from further spread of COVID-19.