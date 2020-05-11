Share:

HYDERABAD - The number of confirmed COV­ID-19 cases has increased to 398 as 29 new cases have been report­ed here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data released by District Administration here on Sunday, out of 398 confirmed coro­navirus cases 215 had so far been recovered and discharged from iso­lation wards/ quarantine centers while nine had succumbed to the vi­rus till to date. As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Com­missioner, 50 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 95 were quarantined at homes while 4 were in ICU/ventilator.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies. In district Hyderabad, as many as 2738 COVID tests have so far been performed, out of which 398 were positive, 215 recovered and nine patients had died while 146 were active patients, report said. According to report, total 401 members of Tableeghi jamaat have been tracked and tested for COV­ID-19 in the district, of them 133 out of 154 positive cases were re­ported in Qasimabad.

ONE MORE CORONA PATIENT DIES

One more coronavirus patient on Sunday died here at civil hospi­tal, taking the death tally to nine in Hyderabad.

According to sources, a 90-year-old patient named Bashir Ahmed resident of Latifabad, has suc­cumbed to the COVID-19 here at LU hospital. The burial of the deceased would be carried out as per Standard Operating Proce­dures (SOPs) at a local graveyard under supervision of district ad­ministration.