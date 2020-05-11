HYDERABAD - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 398 as 29 new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.
According to data released by District Administration here on Sunday, out of 398 confirmed coronavirus cases 215 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while nine had succumbed to the virus till to date. As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 50 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 95 were quarantined at homes while 4 were in ICU/ventilator.
The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies. In district Hyderabad, as many as 2738 COVID tests have so far been performed, out of which 398 were positive, 215 recovered and nine patients had died while 146 were active patients, report said. According to report, total 401 members of Tableeghi jamaat have been tracked and tested for COVID-19 in the district, of them 133 out of 154 positive cases were reported in Qasimabad.
ONE MORE CORONA PATIENT DIES
One more coronavirus patient on Sunday died here at civil hospital, taking the death tally to nine in Hyderabad.
According to sources, a 90-year-old patient named Bashir Ahmed resident of Latifabad, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at LU hospital. The burial of the deceased would be carried out as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.