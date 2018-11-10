Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federative Republic of Brazil is South America’s largest country both by population and territory; it is a rising economic power and is committed to become an economic giant. On November 9, the ambassador of Brazil Claudio Lins at his residence in Islamabad hosted a reception to honour the newly appointed honorary consul Omer Jaffer in Karachi.

The President of the Republic of Brazil, H. E. Michel Temer awarded him, with the Order of Rio Branco by the Decree of April 18th, 2018. A number of people including heads of diplomatic missions, governmental authorities, members of Pakistan-Brazil Business Forum, media persons and a good representation of the business community from all over Pakistan attended the event.

The president of the federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Khalid Malik, Shakil Munir, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom and former Honorary Consul of Brazil in Karachi, Abdul Kader Jaffer, were among the notable guests.

The event was very well arranged and the ambassador and his wife warmly welcomed the guests at the entrance of the hall.

The way Ali Nawaz is working without a break he will definitely emerge as a National Leader within the next five years. Brazil and Pakistan have around two hundred million inhabitants, and the most common aspect of both is that the people of both the countries are friendly and extremely hospitable. This became even more evident after meeting the Brazilian ambassador Claudio Lins.

He is very kind and humble and since 2015 is utilizing his full potential in enhancing the bilateral ties. Not only he but his wife Zu Lins is also actively promoting the people to people and cultural ties between the two countries. The ambassador Claudio Lins made a speech on this occasion in which he enlightened the audience about Omer Jaffer’s services and the Order of Rio Branco which was instituted in 1963.

It is named after the patron of Brazilian diplomacy, the Baron of Rio Branco. He said that he has been awarded the degree of Cavaleiro, which is the equivalent of being knighted by the Queen of England, or to the titles of Chevalier in France and of Cavalieri in Italy.

He deeply admired Omer’s qualities. He said that he has the ambition and the clarity of objectives that are a trademark of the Jaffer family. He said that he is the scion of a distinguished Pakistani family. The Jaffer family were already successful entrepreneurs in pre-partition India; his great-grandfather Ahmad Jaffer was a remarkable businessman and a visionary who founded AJCL.

He also admired the services of his grand-father Abdul Kader Jaffer and his father, Adil Kader Jaffer, second Honorary Consul of Brazil in Karachi. Omer Jaffer also shared his views on this memorable event.

He thanked the ambassador of Brazil for hosting such a great ceremony in his honour. He said it is matter of great pride and honour for him and his whole family who has very old relations of friendship with Brazil.

He said that Brazil is a very important country and the friendship between both countries has been improving significantly. This could be seen as a famous Brazilian football player visited Pakistan recently, he said.

