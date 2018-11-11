Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - At least five civilians, including a woman, were seriously injured as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Bhimber and Leepa Valley sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Saturday was the third consecutive day of the frequent violation of the ceasefire by the Indian forces through unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control targeting the forward civilian populous areas of AJK.

“A local lady, identified as Tania Imanat, sustained serious injuries as a result of the unprovoked firing by the Indian forces Saturday evening at Naali village located in Barnala sector of Bhimber District of Mirpur division,” said Deputy Commissioner Bhimber Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan when contacted by The Nation.

The DC said that the injured lady has been admitted to District Hospital Bhimber where she is being provided with medicare.

The unprovoked Indian firing, according to the reports, lasted for some time. And in another similar incident, at least four people received serious bullet injuries when the Indian border security forces resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Leepa Valley sector in Jhelum Valley district.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident took place in Leepa sector.

“Unprovoked fire by Indian forces in Leepa Sector of Line of Control (LoC) employed heavy calibre weapons. As usual they deliberately targeted civilian population. Four innocent citizens namely Zaheer, Nasir, Munir and Shaukat residents of Bijildar and Battlian villages got seriously injured. Pak Army effectively responded by targeting Indian posts,” the ISPR press release issued on Saturday said.

The unprovoked Indian firing incident occurred two days after a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in unprovoked firing by the Indian troops on the LoC in Bhimber sector.

Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of village Sultanpur in Bhimber district, had embraced Shahadat in the Thub sector of the LoC on Thursday. The shaheed soldier was survived by a widow.

TWO MORE YOUTH MARTYRED IN PULWAMA

APP adds: Indian troops, in Indian-occupied Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth identified as Liyaqat Ahmed Wani and Wajid-ul-Islam during a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended Internet services in the district. The troops had killed one youth in Dar Ganai Gund area of Tral town in the same district yesterday. On the other hand, dead body of a middle-aged man, Ali Muhammad Wani, was recovered from an orchard in Chandusa area of Baramulla district.

Altaf Hamid Rao