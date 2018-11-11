Share:

LAYYAH - The Punjab government will establish a 200-bed Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital in Layyah district. The site for the hospital, opposite to Police Lines on Layyah-Koror Road, has been finalised. These views were expressed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani during his visit to the proposed hospital site. Deputy Commissioner Baber Bashir accompanied him.

Rafaqat Ali Gilani said that the hospital would be built on 200-kanal. He added that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar had given approval of this mega project, and the district administration was directed to find a suitable state land for its establishment. He further added that the project would cost Rs1,000 million and initially Rs15 million had been allocated during the ongoing fiscal year. He stated that the hospital would prove to be a precious gift for the people of the district, and the people would be facilitated with modern and state-of-the-art health facilities at their doorstep. He said that the PTI government would fulfil all the promises it made with the masses, and prosperity would prevail at gross root level. He added that all public welfare schemes would be completed on war footed grounds.

Citizens of Layyah appreciated Special Assistant to CM Rafaqat Ali Gillani to initiate the project of Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital in Layyah.