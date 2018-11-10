Share:

Rawlpindi-The Punjab government has appointed Joudat Ayaz as the new Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, informed a spokesman of district government on Saturday.

According to him, a notification in this regard has also been issued by Chief Secretary Punjab. The newly appoint Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Joudat Ayaz (PAS/BS-20) has assumed his charge, he said.

Earlier, caretaker Punjab government had appointed Capt (R) Saif Anjum as Commissioner Rawalpindi Division in June 2018. Later on, the establishment division has transferred Capt (R) Saif Anjum to Balochistan.

In pursuance of the notification of Punjab government, Joudat Ayaz has assumed his charge and vowed to perform his duties honestly in order to serve public, the spokesman said.