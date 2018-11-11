Share:

KOTLI - Pakistan Navy humbled national champion Pakistan Wapda 25-17, 38-36 and 25-23 in a sensational final to win the Captain Natha Khan Sher Jang Memorial Volleyball Tournament here on Friday. Navy’s Mubashar and Aamir set the tempo of the final showing signs of aggression amidst their forceful smashes in the first set. Mubashar was exceptional throughout the final and his vigilance found gaps for his beautiful smashes. Wapda bounced back hard through Muneer, Waseem and Kashif and the trio levelled the score at 24-24 but lost momentum and set as well. Wapda took a 4-0 lead in third set but Mubashar once again rose to the occasion and got two back to back points for Navy. He not only evened the score on the table but also helped Navy to take lead and won the tie.–PR