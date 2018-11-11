Share:

LONDON (PR): Pakistani health experts have invented world's first anti-microbial technology in collaboration with Protector Health Hygiene.

Opening ceremony took place at London where world experts did participate and appreciated such will of Pakistan health experts by saying its human friend invention. It can also help to get rid of bacteria as well.

Chairman Protector Health Hygiene Michael Lauer said it is very unique invention that is directly connected to human health. Anti-microbial technology gives you protection against bacteria.

Executive Director Protector Health Hygiene Muhammad Amir Younas added toothbrush is daily usage in our life with full of bacteria and such brush will give care against diseases as well, adding that this technology has also other uses.