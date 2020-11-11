Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has formally approved green electric buses operation.

He instructed to deal with important affairs regarding service in a special session in which Provincial Minister transport Jahanzaib Khichi, Secretary transport, transport specialist and other related officials have participated.

Chief Minister also gave approval of recruitments of transport Inspectors, sub-Inspectors and sergeants.

He further said that 103 km long electric bus service will be provided on 6 routes in Lahore. Lahore transport company will be converted into Punjab transport company and under private partnership electric buses will operate in other cities as well. Due to this service, environmental pollution and smog will decrease. We will do everything which will benefit people. latest technology buses will operate in Faisalabad and other divisions and first time buses will operate in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman.

Usman Buzdar has instructed to make better cleanliness arrangements in the route stations of orange line metro train and said that there will be no compromise on cleanliness.