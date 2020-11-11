Share:

Attock-In Attock, the number of novel coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases rose to 683 on Tuesday. According to health authorities, there are as many as 30 active patients across the district and all of them are under home isolation.

District Attock Focal Person for Covid-19, Dr Saeed Akhter has said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 17,863 while screening of as many as 21,314 persons has also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 1,341 suspected patients of the area are still awaited while as many as 15,839 have been tested negative so far and 632 positive patients have recovered in the district. Dr Saeed Akhter informed that on Tuesday, sampling at 15 public sector educational institutions and 68 private sector educational institutions across the district was carried out and samples of staff and students were taken in connection with preventive measures and further action would be taken after results are received from NIH Islamabad.