ISLAMABAD-The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,500 on Tuesday and was trade at Rs112,100 against its sale at Rs114,600 the previous day. Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs2143 and was trade at Rs96,108 against Rs98,251 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs70 and was traded at Rs1180 against its sale at Rs1,250 while that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs60.02 and was sold at Rs1,011.65 against its sale at Rs1,071.67 respectively. The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $80 and was traded at $1877 against $1957, the association reported.