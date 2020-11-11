Share:

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

As per details, Javad Zarif and General Qamar Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process. Pak-Iran border management and border markets were also discussed.

During the meeting, COAS said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.