LAHORE-The concept of digitalization is the basis of the next industrial revolution, said Dean Faculty of Engineering and Principal Investigator iMAL Dr Tauseef Tauqeer while speaking at a seminar jointly organised by the LCCI and ITU. Vice President LCCI Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Co-Principal Investigator iMAL Dr. Usman Younis and Co-Principal Investigator iMAL Dr. Rehan Hafiz were also present on the occasion. Talking about the importance of industrial automation, Dr. Tauseef said that competitiveness is the key to development and to achieve that process improvement is pertinent, adding that it also helps in collection of better data and improve accuracy of analysis.

He urged the business community to make their industry more automated and devise right process improvements which ultimately leads to save money and increase competitiveness.

Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that in today’s modern age, information technology is a main source of enhancing innovation in businesses and in this regard, the latest technologies like the internet of things (IoT) hold great importance.

He said this seminar would enable LCCI members to learn about the applications of Internet of Things with respect to their businesses, adding that IoT technology offers a real-time competitive edge for the future through greater energy efficiency, higher product quality, reduction in operating costs, increased accuracy, understanding of consumer preferences and receiving real-time data to understand maintenance needs at an exact moment. To envision about bringing the 4th Industrial revolution in Pakistan, these factors are of crucial importance.

He further said that the purpose of organizing this technical and informative session in LCCI is to give much needed boost to the process of industrialization through ‘Internet of Things’.