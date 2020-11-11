Share:

Peshawar - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson and KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said the opposition wanted to overthrow the government merely through tittle-tattles.

He said if large rallies were a measure of public support, then Imran Khan’s rallies were still bigger than the rallies of opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “Swat and Hafizabad rallies were trailers of the public support. These rallies should open the eyes of the opposition,” Shaukat Yousafzai said. He said that no obstruction would be put in the Peshawar rally of the PDM.

Reacting to the statements of the opposition leaders, Shaukat Yousafzai said the attitude of the opposition towards the Peshawar rally was not responsible one. They should be aware of the situation, he added. “Jamaat-e-Islami has lost its political value. Their only leftover position as seat in the Senate is also coming to an end very soon. Siraj-ul-Haq must reconsider his politics,” Shaukat Yousafzai said.

He said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto had developed a phobia about Prime Minister Imran Khan. The candidates of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N would be left empty handed in Gilgit-Baltistan election, he said.

Yousafzai said that Bilawal Bhutto was too young to understand even his own party manifesto. “Pakistan Peoples’ Party came into power with the slogan of free bread, cloth and shelter for people, while governing the Sindh, they have ended up on the scrap heap,” he added.