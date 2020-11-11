Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to France witnessed a decrease of 16.09 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to France were recorded at $91.175 million during July-September (2020-21) against exports of US $108.664 million during July-September (2019-20), showing decline of 16.09 per cent, SBP data revealed. On year-to-year basis, the exports to France also dipped by 1.78 per cent by going down from $32.718 million in September 2019, against the exports of $32.135 million in September 2020. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to France however witnessed increase of 11.21 per cent during September 2020 as compared to the exports of $28.895 million in August 2020, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.46 per cent in first three months, from $ 5.984 billion to $ 5.358 billion, the SBP data revealed.