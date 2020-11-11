Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of an 80-year-old suspect, who allegedly had killed a man in Lahore last year.

The police arrested the accused identified as Ghulam Rasool from the court premises. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the bail plea. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said Ghulam Rasool was an 80-year-old man and he was alone accused of threatening the victim.

The accused had appeared in the investigation after pre-arrest bail, he added. The defence counsel said that the accused and his son were habitual killers.

The father and son had so far killed seven people in different cases, he added. He said that murder cases had also been registered against the accused in Lahore and Vehari districts. Ghulam Rasool was accused of killing Naveed on October 21, 2019 in Lahore.