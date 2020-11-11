Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has on Wednesday demanded to make the report, regarding Karachi incident, public to let people know of reality.

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi talked to media in Islamabad and said if a former prime minister can be summoned to court then the report can also be made public to remove all confusions.

He said a summary of the inquiry report was shared yesterday in which it was said that some officers acted ‘over zealously’ and abducted the Sindh IG. We will also say in our case that we acted ‘over zealously’ and started electricity projects in haste, he commented.

He said that he has been accused of misuse of authority, not committing corruption. The PML-N leader said that he has requested to court to televise the case proceedings live and he will personally pay all the expenses.

Earlier, the Court of Inquiry formed on the orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa recommended to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at GHQ.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday said that the inquiry pertaining to the issue of redress of Inspector General Police Sindh’s grievances, in the backdrop of 18 Oct 2020 Karachi incident has been completed.

The Court of Inquiry has established that on night 18 / 19 Oct officers from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fall out of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid, the statement read.

“They were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law. Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned ISI / Rangers officers decided to act, rather over zealously,” the statement added.

“They were indeed experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions,” it said.

The ISPR statement said, “Based on the recommendations of the Court of Inquiry, it has been decided to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at GHQ.”