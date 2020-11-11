Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in an inquiry related to money laundering charges.

Nisar Khuhro, who also remained the opposition leader, speaker Sindh Assembly as well as the food minister, moved the SHC for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail in connection with NAB inquiry against him over money laundering charges.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Nisar Khuhro till December 17 and ordered to provide a copy of Khuhro’s plea to the NAB prosecutor.