Share:

KASUR-The crime rate in Kasur district has been decreasing continuously since the posting of Muntazir Mehdi as District Police Officer.

He has been taking stringent measures to maintain peace in the district; he has also been endeavouring to bring the criminal elements to their logical end. According to the DPO, the police arrested 72 criminals belonging to 19 different gangs and recovered booty worth Rs5.67 million within five months of his posting.

“They also nabbed 452 proclaimed offenders and 215 court absconders wanted in different cases of murder, robbery, and dacoity like heinous crime.” The DPO said that the police arrested 358 suspected persons, and from them they recovered illegal arms including 24 rifles, 39 guns, 287 pistols, eight carbines, and a number of rounds.

He added that the police also launched a vigorous crackdown on drug-peddlers; a total of 444 cases were registered against the drug-peddlers who were nabbed with 128kg of Charas, 1.5kg of opium, and 8387 litres of liquor.

The DPO said that the police had enhanced vigilance in the district, and the all the suspects were being monitored.