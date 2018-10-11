Share:

QUETTA:- Frontier Corps foiled a bid and seized a large number of ammunition at Killi Shamozai area of Quetta district on Wednesday under Radd-ul-Fasaad Operation. Acting on a tip-off, FC personnel carried out search operation and seized ammunition including 8 SMGs, 5 G3A3, 01 LMG, 02 TR gas guns, 3 RPG7 rockets, 979 rounds of G3, 785 rounds of SMGs, 32 rounds of 12 bore rifle, 56 rounds of TR guns, 84 magazines of SMGs, 20 magazines of G3, 28 magazines of kk, 2 microscopes and 26 bandoleers, said press release issue here.–APP

FC cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to trace out suspects. Further investigation was underway.