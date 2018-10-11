Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has completed training of 121 homoeopathic doctors and 59 hakeems on their respective minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). As per details, the participants, belonging to the district Gujranwala, were trained on their respective MSDS for two days. The training encompassed standardised treatment and care of patients, provision of medicines, cleanliness of the healthcare establishments, safety and rights of patients, documenting details of patients and their treatment, infection control, and other aspects. The Spokesperson of the PHC has said that the Commission has prepared the MSDS of all kinds of the healthcare establishments, and outlined a comprehensive training programme as well so that standardised treatment facilities and professional care of the patients are ensured.–Staff Reporter