Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 59-member delegation comprising faculty members and course participants of 109th National Management Course, National Management College called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in Supreme Court Islamabad.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973 of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He explained to them trichotomy of power and dilated upon the role, function and importance of each limb of the State i.e. Legislative, Executive and Judiciary.

He briefed them on principles of natural justice, judicial system of Pakistan, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of Supreme Court of Pakistan to provide relief to people.

He underlined the need that the bureaucracy, being an implementing organ of the State, must gain adequate knowledge of administrative laws to dispense their duties independently, honesty and transparently in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

They must strive to gain full knowledge of the guidelines set by superior courts on administrative issues and principles of natural justice to serve the purpose of justice.

He said that vibrant bureaucracy is sine qua non for the State, therefore, bureaucracy must try its level best to ensure good governance in the country.

He also explained that Supreme Court under constitutional scheme possesses special jurisdiction of the judicial review to examine certain acts of legislative and executive organs of the State repugnant to the Constitution.

Furthermore, chief justice told them about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution and emphasized the need of enforcement of fundamental rights. He expected the same from them being the part of the senior bureaucracy of the country to respect and enforce fundamental rights of the people.

Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session and shared his experiences.

Azmat Ali Ranjha, Rector, National School of Public Policy thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants. The delegation presented souvenir to Chief Justice of Pakistan and extended thanks for sparing time for them.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a memento on the occasion.