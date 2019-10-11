Share:

Atletico de Madrid Academy Pakistan is conducting its very first Talent Hunt in Pakistan starting with Lahore. Atletico de Madrid is a decorated Spanish club that established its presence in Lahore since October 2018.

The Atletico Talent Hunt starts its first phase in Lahore with trails starting from the 13th of October. For the very first time Atletico will be building teams from Lahore for participation in national and international tournaments. The Academy will also be providing 100 % Scholarships to exceptionally talented players.

The Trials will take place on 13th in DHA, 20th October in Model Town, 27th October in UCP ground and 3rd of November in Griffin Railway Ground. Phase 2 of the Talent Hunt will be conducted in Quetta.

Daniel Limones who is a pro UEFA licensed coach is in Lahore all the way from Atletico de Madrid Spain. He has been residing in Lahore since October 2018 running several football programs e.g the School Technification program currently running in 7 schools and an after school program called Atletico Football School.

Daniel says, “The Atletico Talent Hunt is the next step for scouting talent in Pakistan. The trials are free and are meant to invite anybody who has a passion for football and is in need of a platform to play. Atletico de Madrid in Pakistan is for this purpose alone, to create a grassroots football ecosystem that produces professional footballers for national and international circuit”.

An Atletico Lahore team will also be participating in Pakistan Football Federation Tournaments after the Talent Hunt . As the venture expands, Atletico is planning to launch its very first state of the art academy in 2020. Atletico de Madrid Academy Pakistan has currently 1000 players enrolled from Lahore alone. Since its establishment in October 2018, Daniel Limones has trained 20 coaches who are now Atletico certified.

Atletico de Madrid Academy has a long term plan for the development of football in the country. The Atletico Talent Hunt , which will be a yearly program, is an effort to find talented layers players from across the country. The second phase of the Talent Hunt Trials will be conducted in Quetta in November this year.