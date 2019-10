Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command (STC) Admiral Yuan Yubai.

According to a statement released by the ISPR here, matters of mutual professional interest were discussed in the meeting.

The COAS is in China on an official visit. He met Chinese military leadership including PLA Army Commander, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission and Commander Southern Theater Command.